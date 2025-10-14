How a historic day for peace in the Middle East unfolded

US president Donald Trump received the red carpet treatment when he landed in Israel to oversee the release of the remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza on Monday, October 13.

There were emotional scenes as the last 20 living Israeli hostages were reunited with their loved ones, and coaches full of freed Palestinian prisoners arrived in the West Bank.

The US president hailed a “new beginning for an entire beautiful Middle East” after his peace deal was signed in Egypt alongside western and Arab leaders.

Big questions remain over the next steps in the peace plan, but if the ceasefire holds, this Monday could be remembered as one of the most consequential days in the recent history of the Middle East.

The Independent looks back at how events unfolded.