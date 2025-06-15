Police deploy tear gas as ‘No Kings’ protesters rally against Trump

Tensions escalated during "No Kings" protests against Donald Trump on the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, 14 June, as police sought to disperse demonstrators with abrupt orders to leave.

Protesters were pushed back by officers on horseback, and law enforcement also fired flash bangs and canisters of tear gas to clear out demonstrators after the formal event ended.

Millions of people were estimated to have joined the protests in more than 2,000 communities, which took place the same day as a military parade in Washington, D.C., for the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincided with the president’s birthday.

Demonstrations protested what organisers described as Mr Trump’s authoritarian agenda, including recent immigration raids that have rattled communities across the country, including in LA.