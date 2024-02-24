Trump says he ‘strongly supports’ IVF after Alabama court ruling

Donald Trump has said he supports the availability of IVF treatment, joining a growing number of Republicans seeking to distance themselves from an Alabama court ruling on the issue.

The former president made the comments at a rally in the wake of a state supreme court ruling that classified frozen embryos as unborn children.

At least three clinics paused IVF treatment as a result of the ruling.

“We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies,” Mr Trump said.

“That includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every state in America.”