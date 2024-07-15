Eric Trump’s announcement secures father’s Republican presidential win at RNC

Donald Trump has become the de facto Republican nominee for US President, after enough votes were cast at the National Convention to secure his bid.

His son, Eric Trump, announced the delegates from Florida which put the former president over the line on Monday (15 July).

Approximately 2,400 delegates from around the country will vote in total, sent there by voters in Republican primaries and caucuses held in each of the 50 states.

To win, a candidate needs 1,125 of the 2,400 delegate votes.