Bizarre moment Trump declares Great Depression wouldn’t have happened with tariffs

Donald Trump has declared that the US could have avoided the Great Depression with tariffs.

The president made the remarks in front of the White House on Wednesday (2 April), when he announced a 10 percent baseline tariff on all imports to the US.

During his speech, Trump suggested the economic decline in the country began in 1913, when income tax was introduced.

“Then in 1929, it all came to an abrupt end with the Great Depression,” the president said. “And it would have never happened if they stayed with the tariff policy.”