Donald Trump has responded after The Atlantic editor revealed he was in classified group chat discussing US airstrikes targeting Houthi positions in Yemen.

The US president denied any knowledge of the incident, in which senior officials in his administration reportedly discussed a highly sensitive operation in a group chat that inadvertently included Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic.

Asked about the incident on Monday (24 March), Trump said: “I don’t know anything about it. I’m not a big fan of The Atlantic. To me, it’s a magazine that’s going out of business. But I know nothing about it.”