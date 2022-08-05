Tory leadership contender Liz Truss was heckled at the beginning of her speech at the latest Tory leadership hustings in Eastbourne.

Two female environmental protesters were removed from the event in Eastbourne after shouting “shame on you” and “green new deal” at the would-be prime minister.

A livestream of the hustings on the Conservative Party website was briefly halted as the protesters were taken out of the hall.

The foreign secretary halted her speech, saying: “I think we have some infiltrators and I will wait until they are evicted.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.