Rep. Dan Crenshaw threatens Tucker Carlson

RepublicanDan Crenshaw has been caught on a hot mic threatening political commentator Tucker Carlson.

The Texas Congressman appeared on the British TV channel GB News on Monday, February 26th, and after the interview was over, the host asked if he had ever met the controversial former Fox News personality.

While still wearing his microphone, Crenshaw responded that they had talked a lot on Twitter, then added "if I ever meet him I will f**king kill him,” a statement that was met with nervous laughter from the interviewer.

Carlson responded to the hot mic moment via X, asking, "Why don’t you come sit for an interview and we’ll see how you do? I’ll send you my address.’