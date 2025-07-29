Moment Tuk-tuk driver caught using wheelie bin to steal £24,000 of wine

This is the moment a tuk-tuk driver was caught stealing £24,000 worth of wine before stashing it in a wheelie bin.

CCTV footage shared by City of London Police on Monday (28 July) shows Iuliu Kubola removing wine bottles from racks in the basement at Piazza Italiana on Threadneedle Street on 6 May.

He placed the 73 bottles of alcohol in a wheelie bin before leaving the restaurant and securing it to the front of his tuk-tuk before cycling away.

Kubola, 61, of Richie Street, Islington, was arrested on 22 June after an officer recognised him following a police briefing.

He will be sentenced in September.