Resurfaced footage shows a man who was arrested and charged with Tupac Shakur’s murder last Friday (29 September) speaking about the night the rapper died while promoting a tell-all 2019 memoir.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis appeared on DJ Vlad’s YouTube channel VladTV to promote his book.

He described the moments before and after the 1996 shooting occurred.

“We was coming up Flamingo, got to the light. We was just going to drink, smoke some weed. And he happened to be hanging out the window. He was hanging out the window like he was in a parade,” Davis said.