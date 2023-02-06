Hotel collapses after 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey killing hundreds

A survivor of a powerful earthquake which has killed at least 1,200 people in Turkey and Syria has shared footage of the aftermath.

This video from Malatya reportedly shows the scene where a hotel once stood, now reduced to rubble.

Crews are frantically searching for survivors with thousands of people injured and feared to be underneath the debris.

USGC has since confirmed a second magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Kahramanmaras.

The epicentre of the first earthquake was just north of Gaziantep, and it struck in the early hours of Monday, 6 February.

