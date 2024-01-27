Turkish military plane skims over motorway in emergency descent

A military plane flew just above traffic on a busy motorway in the province of Kayseri, Turkey as it made an emergency landing during a training exercise on 25 January.

The plane was forced into an emergency descent after it suffered a technical error, and was “slightly damaged” as a result.

Footage shows the plane skimming over the motorway, where the left-side propeller begins to fail and slow down.

While the plane suffered minor damage, the crew and pilots were not injured in the incident, Turkey’s defence ministry said.

It comes a few days after footage of a Russian military plane that was originally believed to be carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed near Belgorod, Russia.