A Turkish MP smashed a phone with a hammer during a parliamentary session to protest against a bill that amends press and social media laws.

Member of the opposition Republican People’s Party, Burak Erbay, smashed a smartphone with a hammer while addressing parliament on Wednesday, saying the new bill on social media would make smart phones obsolete.

The legislation approved by President Erdogan's governing party says it aims to combat fake news and disinformation, but many fear it could lead to a crack down on social media and independent reporting.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here