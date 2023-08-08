Sudden blasts at Turkish grain silo that injured 10 people captured on CCTV

At least 10 people were injured on Monday 7 August when an explosion rocked grain silos near the port of Derince in western Turkey, prompting an investigation into its cause.

CCTV footage from the port showed the moment of the blast as several silos were engulfed in flames.

Turkey’s ministry of transportation said no ships were damaged due to the explosion.

The footage has been verified due to the position of the grain silos and shipping containers seen in the video, which matched satellite imagery of the area.