Science secretary Peter Kyle was confronted over reports Labour is monitoring Elon Musk’s social media accounts.

Mr Kyle was quizzed on media reports the Home Office’s Homeland Security group, which is responsible for reducing national security risks, is monitoring Musk’s account for extremist content.

Appearing on Sky News on Sunday, presenter Trevor Phillips asked Mr Kyle if the reports were true.

He replied: “My department does not monitor individuals, but it does monitor the internet itself for trends in misinformation and harmful content.”