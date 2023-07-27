Typhoon Doksuri leaves at least six dead and displaces thousands in the Philippines

At least six people have died after powerful typhoon Doksuri lashed the coastline of the northern Philippines with gale-force winds and torrential rain on Wednesday 26 July.

The storm, which brought winds of up to 175kmh, burst banks of rivers and left thousands without electricity, with widespread flooding and landslides reported.

Heavy rain also pounded coastal communities and mountain towns, with one victim killed in the central region of Calabarzon and four dead in the Cordillera region.

Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China on Friday.