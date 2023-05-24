Watch: Eye of Super Typhoon Mawar swirls over Guam

Dramatic satellite imagery shows the eye of Super Typhoon Mawar as it churns over Guam in the Western Pacific.

Footage shared by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows the storm swirling over the US island territory, bringing severe winds and torrential rain on Tuesday (23 May).

The National Weather Service has predicted that the typhoon will pass “very near or over” Guam, with possible landslides and flash flooding as well as catastrophic wind and life-threatening storm surge.

As of 1pm local time on Wednesday, the storm had maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 140mph.

