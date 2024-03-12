Uber launches new feature to help riders track their CO2 emissions

Uber is helping users track the impact of rides on their carbon footprint by introducing an “emission savings” feature.

When you open the app and visit your account page, you can now see the carbon emissions you’ve saved by taking Uber Green or Uber Comfort Electric cars.

“Trips in low and zero-emission cars contribute to your total CO2 savings,” the message reads, with an estimated number at the top of the page.

Uber strives to be a zero-emissions and low-packaging-waste platform by 2040, according to a commitment on their website.