University of California: Two found dead on Irvine campus

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Two people were found dead at the University of California (UC) Irvine campus on Tuesday afternoon, 13 December.

Officers discovered evidence suggesting the incident was a murder-suicide, Irvine Police Department confirmed.

