A group of polar bears enjoyed a cool down in a lake at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park as the UK braces another heatwave.

Footage shared by the wildlife park on Sunday (10 August) shows the mammals splashing around, with one clip showing a pair play-fighting, whilst another shows one of the bears fully submerging themselves in the cold water.

It comes as the UK faces its fourth heatwave of the year, with temperatures set to soar to as high as 34C on Tuesday (12 August).

A yellow health alert is in place from 12pm on Monday through to 6pm on Wednesday for most of England - covering all regions except the North West and North East.