Rail, post and border force: What UK strikes are happening in December?

The UK is set to be hit by a barrage of strikes as nurses, rail workers and border force are among a host of industries to take action this December.

Already, we have seen disruption to postal services and trains - and even more is expected to come in the build-up to Christmas.

Here we take a look at a timeline of the upcoming strikes, from rail workers across England, Scotland and Wales, to border force employees at some of the UK’s biggest airports.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.