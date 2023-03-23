Train strikes due to be held on 30 March and 1 April have been suspended by the RMT.

The move follows further discussions between the union and the Rail Delivery Group in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

While the dates of two strikes have been cancelled, RMT confirmed the “dispute remains on” and the union will continue to make preparations for a re-ballot.

RMT also announced on Monday that union members at Network Rail had voted to accept a revised pay offer in a similar dispute.

