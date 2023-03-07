Aerial footage shows extent of cold snap sweeping across UK

Stunning drone footage reveals the extent of snowfall across parts of the UK as a cold snap sweeps over the region.

This aerial video shows the wintry scene surrounding Alnwick Castle in Northumberland as weather warnings were issued.

More than 10cm of snow fell in parts of northern Scotland on Monday, 6 March, and 20cm more could fall later in the week.

Temperatures dipped to minus 7.6C at Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands on Monday night and the small hamlet was covered in 12cm of snow.

