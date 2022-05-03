Ukraine will win war and ‘be free’ of Putin’s invasion, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson suggested Ukraine will win the war with Russia and be free of Vladimir Putin's invasion as he addressed the nation's parliament on Tuesday (3 May).

The prime minister also called Russia's military campaign "illegal" and "grotesque", suggesting their troops are knowingly committing "war crimes".

"I have one message for you today, Ukraine will win. Ukraine will be free," Mr Johnson said.

"I salute the courage with which you are meeting and the way you have continued to meet in spite of the barbaric onslaught on your freedoms."

