Ukrainian mother says her children want to turn into crocodiles to ‘eat Putin’

A Ukrainian mother appeared on ITV News to share her young daughter's views on Russia's invasion, saying she wants to become a crocodile and "eat Putin".

Olena Gnes is sheltering with her three young children in a Kyiv basement, caring for them single-handedly as her husband fights to protect the city.

Despite describing the situation as "heartbreaking", she also says her children are "strong and optimistic", revealing their thoughts on the war.

"She says that she wants to become a crocodile and eat Putin," Olena said of her daughter.

