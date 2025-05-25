Deadly missile and drone attacks hit Kyiv for second night

This is the moment Russian forces attacked Kyiv early on Sunday (25 May), killing at least 13 people.

Footage shows the city's skyline lit up as drones fly overhead, followed by multiple explosions.

It was the second consecutive night of large-scale strikes, after Russia launched dozens of drones and ballistic missiles on Friday evening, in one of the war’s biggest combined aerial assaults.

The attack came just hours after Russia and Ukraine exchanged 307 prisoners of war each, part of an ongoing deal expected to see 1,000 citizens from both sides returned to their respective countries.