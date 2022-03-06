A British man living in Poland has opened his home to Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn homeland.

The United Nations have confirmed that over one million people have now fled the country since Russia’s invasion and many are crossing the border into Poland.

Patrick Ney, a British-born Polish national, has taken in three refugees off the street, providing them with shelter after their “exhausting” journey.

“They’re welcome in my home,” he said.

