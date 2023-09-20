Gavin Newsom berates ‘deceitful’ oil industry to cheers from UN General Assembly

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, berated the “deceitful” oil industry to cheers from the UN General Assembly.

Speaking on Wednesday 20 September, Mr Newsom claimed the industry has been “denying and delaying science and fundamental information” for “decades”.

“It’s not complicated, it’s the burning of oils, the burning of gas, the burning of coal, we need to call that out,” he said.

“For decades and decades, the oil industry has been playing each and every one of us in this room for fools.”

Mr Newsom was cheered as called the climate crisis a “fossil fuel crisis”.