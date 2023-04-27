United Airlines flight to Tel Aviv returns to New York as passenger sits in crew seat

A United Airlines flight from New York to Tel Aviv turned back round to the US three hours into its journey after a "disruptive" passenger sat in a crew seat while waiting to use the bathroom on Sunday (23 April).

The unruly passenger got into a shouting match with a flight attendant, according to reports.

United Airlines confirmed that flight 90 returned to Newark shortly after takeoff "due to a disruptive passenger."

"Law enforcement met the aircraft and removed the passenger. A new flight was scheduled to depart Sunday evening,” the airline said.

