Watch: Idaho house where four students killed demolished

Demolition of a house where four University of Idaho students were killed began on Thursday, 28 December.

The house in Moscow, Idaho, is where students Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21 and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were fatally stabbed in November 2022.

The university pushed to raze the property since the killings took place last year, but some of the victims’ relatives wanted it to remain until the trial for accused killer Bryan Kohberger, 29, is over.

“It is a constant reminder of the heinous acts that went on inside it. It is also a place that continues to draw unwanted attention from media, YouTubers and others,” university president Scott Green wrote in a July memo.