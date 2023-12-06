Police surround UNLV after shooting with multiple victims reported

Authorities shut off roads close to a college in Las Vegas following reports of an active shooter on the campus on Wednesday, 6 December.

The incident near Beam hall on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) campus appeared to result in multiple victims, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

In a follow-up post on X/Twitter, LVMPD wrote that the suspect had been “located and is deceased”.

“We walked past one of the windows, the window was shot through, glass everywhere,” a student told CNN affiliate KVVU.