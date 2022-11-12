US midterms: What happened and what does it mean?

As the results of the US 2022 midterm elections emerge, many will be asking themselves the same thing - what exactly has happened, and what will it mean?

The “red tsunami” that had been confidentially predicted by conservative commentators failed to make a splash, but it does appear Republicans may take control of the House

The Senate, however, is favoured to be held onto by the Democrats, who are now just one seat away after Mark Kelly’s reelection in Arizona.

This video breaks down how the results were taking shape on the evening of Friday, 11 November.

