Americans who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer need to wear a face mask or face covering when outdoors, Dr Anthony Fauci, the United States’ chief medical advisor, has confirmed. Speaking to CBS, Dr Fauci said that masks are only needed outdoors in an “unusual situation”, and should be worn if someone is going into a “completely crowded” environment.

“At any other time, if you are vaccinated and you are outside, put aside your mask,” he added. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to ask all Americans to wear a face covering when indoors.