Inside new vaccine centre launched in UK to help scientists prepare for ‘disease X’

A state-of-the-art vaccine research facility, where scientists will work to ensure future pandemics are stopped in their tracks, has been unveiled by the Government.

The Vaccine Development and Evaluation Centre (VDEC) is based at the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) science and defence technology campus Porton Down, near Salisbury.

Live viruses will be kept on-site in specialist containment facilities, with researchers looking at pathogens that do not yet have a vaccine.

Professor Dame Jenny Harries said: “What we’re trying to do now is capture that really excellent work from Covid and make sure we’re using that as we go forward for any new pandemic threats.”