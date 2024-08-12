Valdo Calocane’s mother gives first TV interview after Nottingham killings

The mother of Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane has given her first TV interview.

Calocane killed 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar as they returned from a night out, before killing school caretaker Ian Coates in Nottingham on 13 June, last year.

In an interview with BBC Panorama, which aired on Monday (12 August) Celeste Calocane said the killings were a “tragedy that could have been prevented” after learning of the warning by a psychiatrist in his medical records.

Mrs Calocane said she struggled to look at her son after what happened.

A Care Quality Commission review of the care of Calocane by Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) will be published on Tuesday (13 August).