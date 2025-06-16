At least four people have died and more than 30 others injured after a bridge collapsed into a river at a tourist site in Pune, India.

Footage showed ongoing rescue operations at the site, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on foot and in a boat appearing to help pull people from the water under the fallen bridge.

At least six people were hospitalized in critical condition, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote on X.

Local media reported that scores of tourists were on the bridge when it collapsed, plunging many into the swollen river.