Watch: Bizarre moment two pigeons spark chaos on Delta Air Lines flight

Two pigeons hijacked a Delta flight from Minneapolis to Wisconsin on Saturday, May 24th, 2025.

Passenger Tom Caw recalled boarding his flight when the pilot announced that there was a bird on the plane, telling passengers he "had no experience with this situation". Eventually, baggage handlers successfully captured the bird and carried it off the plane.

However, a second pigeon was discovered as the plane began moving down the runway.

In footage taken by Caw, another passenger attempts to capture the second pigeon in his jacket.

"Pilot said when he radioed the control tower about us coming back due to a pigeon, the guy said that was a first for him," Caw said in a post on social media.