Watch: Dramatic moment police chase suspect down dual carriageway on foot

Watch the moment Metropolitan Police officers jump out of their cars to chase a fleeing suspect down a busy dual carriageway in heavy traffic.

Footage shared by the force shows officers tailing a stolen car in London, with the vehicle colliding with multiple cars as it races along the busy road.

The suspect then crashes into a wall, before exiting the car and fleeing on foot with officers quickly in hot pursuit.

A later clip shows the man getting arrested on the side of the road.