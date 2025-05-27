Independent TV
Watch: Dramatic moment police chase suspect down dual carriageway on foot
Watch the moment Metropolitan Police officers jump out of their cars to chase a fleeing suspect down a busy dual carriageway in heavy traffic.
Footage shared by the force shows officers tailing a stolen car in London, with the vehicle colliding with multiple cars as it races along the busy road.
The suspect then crashes into a wall, before exiting the car and fleeing on foot with officers quickly in hot pursuit.
A later clip shows the man getting arrested on the side of the road.
