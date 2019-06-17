‘Apocalyptic’ video shows hundreds of Palestinians rushing to secure aid

Footage posted to social media shows hundreds of Palestinians rush to enter an aid site in west Rafah to secure food and supplies from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), in scenes described as "apocalyptic".

A wave of people are seen scrambling over a large mound of dirt towards the site, with some scaling a metal fence.

The video was shared by Alon Lee-Green, an Israeli anti-war activist, who likened the stampede to a “disaster movie”.

"This is what starving people look like, rushing for food while risking their lives. This is what the dehumanization of millions of people looks like,” he said while describing the footage, which the BBC said was filmed on Tuesday (10 June).