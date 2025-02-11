This is the moment a private jet, owned by Motley Crue’s Vince Neal, veers off the runway at Arizona’s Scottsdale Airport and crashes into a parked Gulfstream 200, killing the pilot.

The Learjet was carrying Neil’s girlfriend, Andreani, 43, and her friend, Ashley, from Austin, Texas, when it crashed on Monday (10 February).

Both survived and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

“According to initial reports, the Learjet's left main landing gear failed upon landing, leading to the collision,” the City of Scottsdale said in a statement.

The pilot was killed, two were critically injured, and one person was treated at the scene, according to authorities.

Vince Neil was not on board.