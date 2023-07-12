Heckler challenges Vivek Ramaswamy on abortion stance during campaign

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was interrupted by a protester at a campaign event on Monday, 10 July, who told him that “Republicans are raping people.”

Kayla Crist, of Stanwood, Iowa, shouted “protect our women” as the 2024 candidate spoke at an event in Ottumwa.

A small group of people attempted to get the protester to leave, but Mr Ramaswamy invited her back to engage with him on the subjects of abortion and rape.

“Let’s actually applaud her for the courage, coming into a room and asking a question even though we don’t agree on everything,” Mr Ramaswamy continued.