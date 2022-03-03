Vladimir Putin claims Russia’s war in Ukraine is ‘going to plan’

Vladimir Putin has claimed Russia's war in Ukraine is "going to plan".

The Russian president addressed his nation from Moscow on Thursday, suggesting that "all objectives set are being resolved or achieved successfully".

"Dear comrades, I would like to say that the special military operation is going strictly in accordance with schedule, according to the plan," Mr Putin said.

