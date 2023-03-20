China’s Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin

The Chinese president has arrived in Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart on his first state visit to the country in four years.

Xi Jinping touched down at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport at around 12.59pm local time, according to state news outlet Tass.

They are expected to have lunch before holding an informal one-on-one meeting in the afternoon.

A round of formal delegation talks is scheduled for Tuesday.

It marks Xi’s first trip outside China since he secured an unprecedented third five-year term on 10 March.

