JD Vance accuses Kamala Harris of doing nothing but ‘collect a check’

Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance joined the former president on the campaign trail in Michigan on Saturday, 20 July.

Vance accused Kamala Harris of accomplishing little during her time in the White House as Joe Biden’s vice president.

“What the hell have you done other than collect a check?” Vance asked during his speech, prompting the audience to burst into applause.

Trump introduced Vance as his vice president pick during the Republican National Convention last week, where he officially became the Republican presidential nominee.