A new video appears to show Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin for the first time since his aborted mutiny last month.

In blurry footage posted to two Telegram channels linked to the mercenary group, Prigozhin is heard telling his troops they will spend some time in Belarus training its military before deploying to Africa.

The Wagner boss said: “What’s happening at the frontline right now is a disgrace that we should not be part of. We should wait for the moment when we can show ourselves in full strength.”