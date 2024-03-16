Vaughan Gething will become the first black leader of any European country when he is sworn in as First Minister of Wales next week.

Addressing Labour Party members in Cardiff on Saturday (16 March), Mr Gething said: “Today, we turn a page in the book of our nation’s history. A history we write together.

“Not just because I have the honour of becoming the first black leader in any European country – but because the generational dial has jumped too.

“Devolution is not something I have had to get used to or adapt to or apologise for.

“Devolution – Welsh solutions to Welsh problems – that’s in my blood. It’s what I’ve always known.”