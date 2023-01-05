Vladimir Putin has offered Ukraine a 36-hour ceasefire in the war to allow people to attend services on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Russian president has ordered Moscow’s forces to declare a temporary truce across the “entire” frontline of their invasion of Ukraine beginning on Friday, 6 January at 12pm.

The ceasefire comes after an appeal from Russia’s spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill.

In a statement released by the Kremlin, Mr Putin called on Ukraine to also declare a truce.

