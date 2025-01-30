Officials maintained that the US has the "safest airspace in the world" after an American Airlines plane collided with a military helicopter in Washington DC on Wednesday, 28 January.

In an update on Thursday, authorities said that at least 28 bodies were recovered after the regional jet carrying 64 people collided mid-air with an Army Black Hawk helicopter.

“We have early indicators of what happened here, and I will tell you with complete confidence, we have the safest airspace in the world,” Transport Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters.