Watch as 13-year-old wins US National Spelling Bee crown with 15-letter word

Watch the moment a 13-year-old wins the US National Spelling Bee crown by correctly spelling a 15-letter word.

Faizan Zaki from Texas was given the French-derived word ‘eclaircissement’, meaning enlightenment, to spell at the final of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday (29 May).

After pretending to type each letter on an imaginary keyboard, the 13-year-old fell to his knees with joy when he was declared the winner.

Zaki, who takes home the $52,500 (£38,976) prize, came in second place last year at the competition when he stumbled during a lightning round tiebreaker.