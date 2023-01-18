Moment house collapses into canal after flash flooding in Cambodia

Footage captures the moment a family’s home collapsed into a canal during flash floods in Cambodia on 16 January.

The house was swept away in the Prek Thei waterway in Kandal province when water was released from a dam.

Local media reported that at least five houses collapsed due to surging water over the course of three days.

Residents living next to the canal have been evacuated, Kandal governor Kong Sophorn said.

“Some of them don’t want to move, but we want to prevent any untoward incident,” he said.

